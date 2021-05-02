Austin voters appear poised to reinstate city’s ban on public homeless encampments in one of several local Texas elections

An encampment site underneath the Interstate 35 overpass in Austin in 2019. Austin voters will decide a proposition that could reinstate a ban on public homeless encampments. Credit: Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune

Texas voters are casting ballots in several local elections Saturday. We’re closely watching an Austin proposition about homeless encampments, mayoral races in San Antonio and Fort Worth and a police bargaining measure in San Antonio.

Also, Lubbock voters will decide whether the city becomes the largest “sanctuary city for the unborn.” And North Texas voters have a special election to replace the late U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Arlington.

Austin’s ban on public homeless encampments appears poised to return May 1, 2021 at 7:20 p.m.

Austin voters appear poised to reinstate a ban on public homeless encampments, according to unofficial early voting results. Proposition B on that city’s ballot would also criminalize panhandling at certain places and during certain times.

Austin’s City Council decided to lift the ban on public encampments in certain areas in 2019, arguing that the policy had led to citations for people experiencing homelessness that hurt their ability to find housing. The move was quickly criticized by Gov. Greg Abbott, who promised to take action against Austin.

