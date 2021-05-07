“Serious, harmful consequences”: Texas continues placing foster children in harm’s way, court monitors find

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services offices in Austin in 2019. Credit: Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune

At least 23 children have died in Texas’ long-term foster care system since summer 2019, according to a new report by court-appointed monitors for state agencies in charge of the system.

Six of the children died as a result of either neglect or abuse by caregivers. Another is suspected to have died from abuse. Five more deaths are also still under investigation.

“It’s the safety of these children that’s at stake here,” U.S. District Judge Janis Jack said during a federal court hearing following the release of the report. “That’s the most important thing we have … and I expect Texas to live up to its duties to keep these children safe.”

The 387-page report was released ahead of a hearing in the decade-long lawsuit over foster care in Texas. It detailed “some progress” state agencies have made toward improving foster care but stated that “serious risks of harm to children persist.”

Jack previously ordered the state to stop putting children in placements that “create an unreasonable risk of serious harm.” But the report found the state “appears to have done so repeatedly, with serious, harmful consequences to the children in its care.”

This week’s hearing comes over two years after Jack ordered the Department of Family and Protective Services and the Health and Human Services Commission to address a long list of reforms for the state’s foster care system after she found in 2015 that Texas violated foster children’s constitutional rights.

