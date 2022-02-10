Texas GOP Railroad Commission hopeful dies in crash while traveling from campaign appearance

MIDLAND, Texas – One of the five candidates for the Republican Texas Railroad Commission nomination has been killed in a traffic crash while traveling from a West Texas campaign appearance, police said.

Marvin Leon “Sarge” Summers, 69, of Lubbock, was killed Tuesday when the sport utility vehicle he was driving slammed into the rear of a tanker truck, according to a Midland city spokeswoman.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. on Texas 349 on the city’s northern outskirts as Summers was traveling from an American Association of Drilling Engineers luncheon in Midland. The Railroad Commission regulates Texas’ oil and gas industry.

Police determined that the truck was turning from an outside lane onto a private drive when Summers' 2019 Cadillac Escalade slammed into the rear of the trailer, city spokeswoman Karisa Danley said in a statement.

Also seeking the GOP nomination for the Railroad Commission in the March 1 primary are incumbent Wayne Christian and challengers Tom Slocum Jr., Sarah Stogner and Dawayne Tipton. Luke Warford is the lone candidate for the Democratic nomination.