Texas man charged in slaying of 80-year-old grandmother, sheriff says

A Texas man wanted for assaulting his father last month has now been arrested for allegedly killing his 80-year-old grandmother over the weekend, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that Chad Maydwell, 30, has been charged with capital murder after his grandmother was found dead in her northwest Harris County home on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies were called to the home of Juduth Maydwell to conduct a welfare check since her daughter hadn’t heard from her, deputies told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.

They discovered forced entry into the home and the woman on the ground with numerous blunt force injuries to her head, according to KPRC. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ad

Deputies have not said exactly when she was killed, but neighbors said they saw Chad Maydwell’s vehicle at or near the woman’s home on Friday.

Family members told deputies that he had been wanted on a charge of aggravated assault out of Grimes County. In that case, he assaulted his father on March 7, KPRC reported.

HCSO located Chad Maydwell on Sunday and he fled into a wooded area. They chased him and he was eventually captured by authorities.

Deputies told KPRC that during his arrest, he admitted to assaulting his father and killing his grandmother.

Read also: