‘Aggressive’ horse at Maryland island moved to Texas wildlife sanctuary

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. – A wild horse who has become “extremely aggressive” with staff and visitors at Assateague Island National Seashore in Maryland has been relocated to a Texas wildlife sanctuary, National Park Service officials announced Monday.

Park service officials said the harem stallion Delegate’s Pride, also known as Chip, has become aggressive with people in pursuit of human food or with staff redirecting him or his band away from crowds, The Daily Times reported. He is being moved to Cleveland Armory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Texas.

Since 2017, the horse has been involved in more than half of the incidents that resulted in injuries for visitors and he resists efforts to move horses away from potentially dangerous situations, the park service said.

Once a wild animal learns to associate people with food, reversing behavior can be difficult and removal often becomes the only option, officials said. Visitors are urged to protect horses by complying with rules such as never feeding wildlife, staying at least 40 feet away from horses and storing food in vehicles or food storage under picnic tables.