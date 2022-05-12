Deputy dies after crashing into semitrailer in Houston area

HOUSTON – A sheriff’s deputy died in a crash Wednesday after his vehicle clipped the back of a semitrailer parked on the shoulder of a Houston-area highway, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Robert Adam Howard, a 27-year-old Harris County sheriff's deputy, was a member of the gang unit and was getting ready to begin an operation when he hit the semitrailer.

“It was a pretty horrific impact,” Gonzalez said.

He said the deputy was funny and outgoing, in addition to being a workhorse.

“Our hearts are broken,” Gonzalez said.

A second Harris County sheriff’s office deputy who was riding a motorcycle was injured while escorting Howard to the hospital, but Gonzalez said that deputy was in fair condition and expected to be OK. He did not have details on how that deputy was injured.