Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas launched ‘one-stop’ website for women seeking info on reproductive health

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state health department has launched a “one-stop source” for women and families in the wake of the high court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The new website, FamilyResources.texas.gov, will be a “comprehensive resource” for families, expectant mothers and new parents, the governor’s office said on Wednesday.

According to a news release from his office, it will include information on the Alternatives to Abortion program, pregnancy care, adoption services, health insurance, parenting classes, food benefits, child support, child care and financial assistance.

“The State of Texas will continue providing care and assistance to women and families as they seek support during this important time in their lives,” Abbott said in the release. “Everyone should feel supported when caring for their loved ones and growing families. Texas’ new Family Resources website will connect people with a range of services that are easy to access and available to all Texans. Whether it’s help with day-to-day needs or providing mental health resources, we continue working together to create a bright future for all Texas families.”

The website launched less than a week after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. Now, it is up to the states to decide if the procedure is legal within their boundaries.

Texas is slated to ban virtually all abortions — a move that pro-choice advocates worry will disproportionately affect minority and vulnerable women.

