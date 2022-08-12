Video shows bobcats playing in fairway at North Texas golf course

A North Texas man who typically witnesses quiet games of golf from his backyard caught a rare sight last week.

Brian Hughes, who lives in Plano near the Brian Hughes Gleneagles Country Club, said he saw a female bobcat and her three kittens playing near a fairway.

Hughes captured a video of the animals and shared it with WFAA in Dallas.

“I saw them from the back of my house, and we’ve seen bobcats in the area walking around before. But this kind of sight was unusual because it was a mother and her three kittens,” Hughes told WFAA.

“I was like, ‘get the camera,” he said, adding that he wanted to show the video to his grandchildren.

“They were playing so much they sometimes fell into the creek water,” Hughes said. “I was fortunate to see it, and it was awesome to film it.”

Hughes said he kept his distance from the animals while recording.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department told WFAA that while bobcat sightings are rare as they mainly hunt at night, the animals are common in North Texas.

Though, the number of sightings could increase as neighborhoods develop in natural habitats.

TPWD’s website states that bobcats have a secretive nature, are “shy” and can adapt to changes in conditions. They are mainly abundant in South Texas.

The kittens were born in the spring because bobcats breed in February and their litters are born about 50 days later.

“They are weaned when they are about two months old. If the mother can keep them fed and hidden from humans, they probably will survive,” TPWD’s website states. “The young remain with their mother until early fall, and then they must strike out on their own.”

