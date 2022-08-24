Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl last seen in Austin

An Amber Alert was issued for a 1-year-old girl who disappeared in Austin on Tuesday night.

Sailor Tucker was last seen at 8 p.m. in the 4700 block of White Elm Court, according to the alert issued Wednesday by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Authorities believe the girl is in grave or immediate danger.

She is 2 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 25 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a teal shirt and teal mermaid shorts.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact APD at 512-974-5250.