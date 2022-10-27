Watch: Abortion isn’t on the ballot, but here’s how your vote could impact access in Texas

Watch more video. Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

This midterm election marks a huge moment in abortion policy for Texas.

Just a few months ago, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that established a constitutional right to abortion nearly 50 years ago. States are now allowed to set their own laws regulating abortion access. And soon after, Texas’ “trigger law” went into effect, essentially banning all abortions except those needed to save the life of a pregnant person. Abortion clinics are now closed in the state.

The opinions of Texas voters by and large do not align with the state’s abortion regulations. In a recent poll by the Texas Politics Project, over 80% of respondents said abortion should be permitted in cases of rape and incest. Under current law, it’s not.

In response to the friction between abortion laws and voters’ opinions, Texas Tribune women’s health reporter Eleanor Klibanoff explains what the 2022 election means for the future of abortion access. She answers three questions: One, is abortion on the ballot? Two, what comes next in abortion policy? And three, how do the offices on the ballot influence abortion access?