AMBER Alert issued for 5-year-old boy in East Texas; woman wanted in his abduction

Authorities in East Texas are searching for missing 5-year-old boy Zachariah Sutton and 59-year-old woman Pamela Medlock wanted in his abduction.

Authorities in East Texas are searching for a missing 5-year-old boy and a 59-year-old woman wanted in his abduction.

An AMBER Alert for Zachariah Sutton was issued on Monday morning.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said Sutton was last seen at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 23400 block of FM 838 in Overton.

He is 3 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 60 pounds, and has brown eyes and back hair. Authorities said he was last seen wearing a gray jumpsuit and black and white tennis shoes.

The suspect, Pamela Medlock, was last seen in a dark green Jeep Wrangler with an unknown Texas license plate.

Medlock is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a maroon plaid jacket and khaki pants.

Law enforcement officials believe the child is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.