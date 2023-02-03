Texas police ask for public’s help in identifying nonverbal boy found wandering alone

The Midland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a nonverbal boy who was found wandering alone on Sunday at the intersection of Ward Street and Shandon Avenue.

MIDLAND – The Midland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a nonverbal boy who was found wandering alone on Sunday.

Police officers found the boy, who is believed to be about 13-17 years old, at 2:10 p.m. walking alone in an alley at the intersection of Ward Street and Shandon Avenue.

Officers tried to get the boy’s name and information but he did not respond, according to a news release from the City of Midland. Police asked him to write his name on a piece of paper but it was not legible.

He was later taken into police custody and then released to Child Protective Services.

Police said they released images in an attempt to find his parents or guardians, but no one has come forward.

On Tuesday, police collected DNA from the boy. Officers told News West 9 that they sent the data to a lab in Dallas, where DNA will be put in a national database so a possible match can be found.

Police on Tuesday asked him to write his name on a piece of paper, and this time he wrote “Cordarius” several times, the news release states.

So far, they have not been able to identify the boy and no one has claimed him.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.