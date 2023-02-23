Person dies after possibly falling off cliff along Barton Creek in Austin, authorities say

AUSTIN – One person died on Wednesday after possibly falling off a cliff along the Barton Creek Greenbelt in Austin, according to authorities.
In a Tweet, the Austin Travis County EMS said it was responding to a report of an unconscious person on a trail after 1:30 p.m. The trail is located near the 2600 block of Barton Hills Drive, southeast of downtown.
Just after 2 p.m., authorities Tweeted that the person was pronounced dead.
ATCEMS did not give information about the victim, who was an adult.
No other information was released.
