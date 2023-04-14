79º

Texas

TribCast: A major Texas abortion case and a potential Gov. Greg Abbott pardon in a murder trial

Texas Tribune

Matthew Watkins And Justin Dehn

Tags: Politics, abortion, health care, state government, Greg Abbott, courts, audio, Texas Legislature
Andrea Gallegos sorts through abortion pills that the Alamo Womens Reproductive Services abortion clinic is no longer able to give out in San Antonio on June 24, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. (Kaylee Greenlee Beal For The Texas Tribune, Kaylee Greenlee Beal For The Texas Tribune)

TribCast: April 14, 2023

In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Eleanor and Jolie about an attempt to use the courts in Texas to restrict the use of an abortion drug and Gov. Greg Abbott's potential pardon of an Army sergeant found guilty of murdering a protester in Austin.

