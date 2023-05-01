Texas-based Tuesday Morning going out of business, holding liquidation sales

Another home goods retailer is winding down operations after filing for bankruptcy — twice — and selling to a liquidation company.

Dallas-based Tuesday Morning is going out of business following years of low sales and downsizing. It is closing its headquarters in North Dallas and all stores, including eight in the San Antonio area.

On Thursday, Hilco Merchant Resources bought the chain out of bankruptcy for more than $32 million, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Tuesday Morning initially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2020. At that time, the chain said it planned on closing hundreds of stores to focus on high-performance locations.

The company then filed a second bankruptcy in February 2023 due to “exceedingly burdensome debt,” CEO Andrew Berger said.

Tuesday Morning said it was going to continue to operate in “high-traffic regions” and close “unprofitable and underperforming stores.”

By doing that, the company said, Tuesday Morning could “emerge from bankruptcy with a profitable, cash-generating store fleet that serves its most engaged and loyal customers.”

However, the company failed to turn around and was put up for auction. Tuesday Morning now joins the other Texas-based home goods chain, Pier 1, with closing its doors.

Bed Bath & Beyond has also recently filed for bankruptcy protection. In the bankruptcy filing, the retailer said it anticipates closing all of its stores by June 30. For now, the company’s 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores and its 120 Buy Buy Baby sites as well as its websites will remain open.

Tuesday Morning already started “the process of closing all our stores,” the company said in a social media post on Saturday.

The store is offering up to 30% off goods but people can look out for updates on closeout sale deals. Gift cards and returns will be accepted through Saturday, May 13.

Tuesday Morning’s stores in the San Antonio area are located at:

Blanco Market, 18450 Blanco Road

Concourse Shopping Center, 8421 N. US Highway 281

Fiesta Trails, 12651 Vance Jackson Road

Forum Crossing, 3150 Pat Booker Road

Leon Creek Shopping Center, 686 Huebner Road

New Braunfels Marketplace, 651 N. Business Interstate Highway 35

Olmos Park Village, 3910 McCollough Ave.

Thousand Oaks Centre, 2945 Thousand Oaks Drive

