Texas panty thief accused of burglarizing apartments, stealing women’s underwear

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – A Texas man was arrested twice in less than a week after police say he broke into different women’s apartments and stole their underwear.

Brandon George, 30, was arrested on May 23 on a burglary charge and released the following day on a $40,000 bond from Walker County Jail in Huntsville, roughly an hour north of downtown Houston.

Jail records show George was arrested again on June 1 on a second burglary charge. This time his bond was set at $75,000 and records show he is still behind bars.

KSAT sister station KPRC reported that George allegedly broke into at least three apartments at the Republic at Sam Houston Apartments over the last five months and stole the tenant’s underwear, in addition to other small personal belongings.

Police said George had been seen lurking around the apartment buildings when investigators searched his apartment they discovered several pairs of the women’s missing undergarments.

“Some belong to our victims that we had already spoken with, and there were others that haven’t been accounted for,” Lt. Wade Roberts told KPRC.

Police said they were looking for additional victims and asked anyone who thinks they might be a victim of George to call (936) 291-5417.

He does not have a prior criminal history and police said more charges are possible.