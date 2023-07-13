‘Zombie deer disease’ detected in more facilities in South Texas

SAN ANTONIO – A fatal neurological disease known as “zombie deer disease” has been detected in more animals in Frio and Zavala counties, southwest of San Antonio.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, was found in a dead 2-year-old white-tailed doe in Frio County and a dead 3-year-old white-tailed buck in Zavala County.

The animals were in deer-breeding facilities. TPWD said these are the second facilities to test positive for CWD in each of the counties.

“During the upcoming August meeting of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission, TPWD staff will propose the development of CWD surveillance zones within the general vicinity of both CWD-positive facilities,” a news release states. “If the proposal passes, the zones will include mandatory sampling of hunter harvested deer, as well as carcass movement and disposal requirements to take effect during the upcoming deer season.”

The disease is fatal for certain cervids, like deer, elk, moose and others in the deer family.

Its incubation period can last for years, meaning animals who have the disease may go a while without showing symptoms.

As the disease progresses, it causes weight loss, stumbling, tremors, excessive thirst, salivation or urination, loss of appetite, teeth grinding, abnormal head posture and/or drooping ears, the release adds. It never goes dormant and can remain on land for several years.

TPWD says there are no known cases of a human becoming infected with the disease, but hunters should test their harvested species for the disease before consuming them.

It was first detected in Texas in 2012 in free-ranging mule deer.

