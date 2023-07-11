Be prepared when you travel amid heightened tick season

SAN ANTONIO – A mild winter has increased tick-borne illnesses in certain parts of the country.

While it’s rare in Texas, doctors want to warn people about places you may be traveling.

Alli Goeckel’s job is very active as the general manager at Elsewhere beer garden on the River Walk.

“I love being active. I manage my staff. I manage our events. I do everything from A to Z here with inventory, the ordering,” Goeckel said.

However, about a year ago, her active life came to a halt when she discovered a bullseye rash on her forearm, shaped like a target.

“I couldn’t feel my hands, my toes, my joints. And then I couldn’t remember where I was or who I was,” she said.

Goeckel went to the emergency room and was diagnosed with Lyme disease.

“I went to an infectious disease specialist, and they did a spinal tap. That’s when they saw that it spread into my brain and into all of my nervous system,” she said.

The severe disease is a rare diagnosis in Texas.

“It’s only one specific type of tick that will cause or transmit Lyme disease and the others,” said Dr. Ralph Riviello, the emergency medicine director at University Hospital and UT Health San Antonio.

Riviello said that tick is most common in the areas he’s worked most of his career.

“The upper Midwest, New England, mid-Atlantic, and more coastal south,” he explained.

With people traveling this summer during a reportedly bad tick season, he said to check the CDC website to see if ticks are bad where you’re going. There is even a map showing where past Lyme disease cases have been reported.

If you’re going to one of those common areas, wear bug spray, long clothes, and socks if you’re outside doing activities like hiking.

“Making sure you do a tick check after coming in. They can attach to any part of your body, and some parts of your body you can’t see, so check your family and children,” Riviello said.

If you get a tick bite, experts say to use a clean pair of tweezers. Make sure you get them as close to the skin as possible and pull them directly up. Ensure you don’t crush the tick in the process.

Then you can take a plastic bag, set the tick inside, and seal it up so that if you begin to experience symptoms, you can take it to get tested.

The symptoms include fever, fatigue, and a rash that’s either a full bullseye or a circle that’s paler in the middle.

Riveillo and Goeckel said the same thing: if you experience symptoms, tell your doctor that a tick bit you so they can run a test.

“For other people that have been bit and don’t see a ring but have all these symptoms, at least get the test done,” Goeckel said.

“If a tick bites you in Texas, I wouldn’t worry too much,” Riviello said.

He said you’d only need to see a doctor if you start experiencing symptoms.

However, quick attention may be necessary in the northeast, where Lyme and other tick-related diseases are prevalent.

“I would consider visiting an urgent care or possibly an emergency department to talk to them about the possibility of getting prophylactic antibiotics. Those antibiotics are to prevent the disease,” Riviello said.

Goeckel still has symptoms, causing her to see even more doctors, but she’s keeping her head up.

“I can’t let that stop me or be a victim... It’s just changed a lot of the things for me,” she said.

Goeckel is still working but taking care of herself when necessary.

“I’ve been very blessed to have a staff and bosses that take care of me in that sense, make sure I’m OK,” she said.

She hopes she can serve as a reminder to be cautious when outside, check for bites, and listen to your body.

“I wear an aggressive amount of bug spray now. I bought a special lotion. I go home now and check my body every day,” said Goeckel, who’s not taking any chances.

