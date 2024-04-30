Woman hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Walmart parking lot, police say

Image of woman hit by vehicle in Walmart parking lot on SE Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in the hospital in serious condition after she was hit by a vehicle in a parking lot on the city’s East Side late Monday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. at a Walmart store in the 2100 block of Southeast Loop 410, not far from Rigsby Avenue.

According to police, the woman was either getting off work or going on a break when the driver struck her in a pickup area of the parking lot.

Police said the driver, a man in his 20s, was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI.

The woman was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.