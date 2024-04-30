Overnight fire destroys home on far West Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on the city’s far West Side early Tuesday morning.

The fire was called in around 12:30 a.m. at a home in the 10400 block of Culebra Road, not far from Les Harrison Drive and Loop 1604.

Recommended Videos

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames showing from the house that was located behind a restaurant. They managed to put the fire out quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said nobody was inside the home at the time of the fire. The house is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is not known. Authorities say electricity was going into the home as well as gas from a propane tank. A fire investigation team is now working to figure out exactly what sparked the flames.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both responded to the call.

No injuries to firefighters were reported.