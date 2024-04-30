Family of 3 unharmed following garage fire at home on Northeast Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A family of three was able to safely escape a garage fire at a home on the city’s Northeast Side early Tuesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 3:30 a.m. at a home in the 6300 block of Ridge Pass Drive, not far from Toepperwein Road and Wood Middle School.

Recommended Videos

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames showing from the garage and smoke coming from the eves of the house. Firefighters got a quick knockdown of the fire.

Fire officials said they managed to contain the flames to the garage, but that some of the smoke caused damage to the inside of the house. A family of three living inside all made it safely out. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the house fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team will try and determine exactly what sparked the flames.

The garage sustained heavy damage as a result of the fire. A damage estimate, however, was not provided.