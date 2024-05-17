74º
SA Historic Preservation office hosting culinary heritage event highlighting aguas frescas

Tejas Tastebuds event will be held May 21

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

The next Tejas Tastebuds program on May 21 will feature a live demonstration and tasting of aguas frescas (Credit: COSA)

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio Office of Historic Preservation is hosting a Preservation Month event exploring the city’s culinary heritage next Tuesday.

Last year, the office partnered with several organizations to launch the Tejas Tastebuds series, which highlights traditional dishes dating back to the 1870s.

The next program on May 21 will feature a live demonstration and tasting of aguas frescas. It will be held at 6 p.m. at the Casa Navarro State Historic Site on South Laredo Street.

Advanced registration is required for the event. Click here to register.

For more information on the program, email Claudia Espinosa at Claudia.Espinosa2@SanAntonio.gov.

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

