SA Historic Preservation office hosting culinary heritage event highlighting aguas frescas

The next Tejas Tastebuds program on May 21 will feature a live demonstration and tasting of aguas frescas

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio Office of Historic Preservation is hosting a Preservation Month event exploring the city’s culinary heritage next Tuesday.

Last year, the office partnered with several organizations to launch the Tejas Tastebuds series, which highlights traditional dishes dating back to the 1870s.

Recommended Videos

The next program on May 21 will feature a live demonstration and tasting of aguas frescas. It will be held at 6 p.m. at the Casa Navarro State Historic Site on South Laredo Street.

Advanced registration is required for the event. Click here to register.

For more information on the program, email Claudia Espinosa at Claudia.Espinosa2@SanAntonio.gov.