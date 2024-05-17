79º
Summer Earn and Learn program helps students with disabilities land jobs

Workforce Solutions Alamo seeks about 260 participants for paid summer employment experience

Tiffany Huertas, Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Justin Rodriguez, Editor

Tags: Jobs, Business, Education, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County program is helping connect students with disabilities to paid summer employment experiences.

Workforce Solutions Alamo is looking for participants for its Summer Earn and Learn Program.

“It’s a program that is a career pathway for individuals with varying abilities,” Teresa Chavez, COO, Workforce Solutions Alamo said.

Last year, about 364 students participated in the program with 53 participating employers.

“It connects and gives individuals the opportunity to build their resume. They have the opportunity to work up to eight weeks,” Chavez said.

Some of the employers participating this year include the San Antonio Food Bank, Marriott, CVS and MOD Pizza.

“The students that participate in our program can do a variety of things. They can do things anybody in our team can do. Somethings are folding boxes, making drinks, pressing dough,” Mo Holguin, district manager for MOD Pizza.

The program is designed for students ages 16-22.

“Currently we have 27 employers that are participating and we have over 260 positions available,” Chavez said.

Tiffany Huertas is a reporter for KSAT 12 known for her in-depth storytelling and her involvement with the community.

Azian Bermea is a photojournalist at KSAT.

