Peso Pluma’s ‘Exodo’ tour performance at Frost Bank Center gets new date

SAN ANTONIO – Internationally acclaimed superstar Peso Pluma has changed the date of his San Antonio performance, which was previously scheduled for mid-July, according to a press release.

The Grammy Awards winner will now perform his upcoming “Exodo” arena tour at the Frost Bank Center on Saturday, July 27. The concert was originally slated to take place on Wednesday, July 17.

A press release said the change is due to several new dates being added to the schedule.

FILE - Peso Pluma performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Regional Mexican music has become a global phenomenon, topping music charts, breaking streaming records and reaching new audiences as it crosses borders. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) (Invision)

The Mexican singer sold out 54 shows last year and won a Grammy for his album “Genesis.” His highly anticipated album “Éxodo” is also set to be released on Thursday, June 20.

On the tour, he will perform an all-new show with a new set design, along with his live band.

General tickets can be purchased at FrostBankCenter.com or on Ticketmaster.com.