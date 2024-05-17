74º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Peso Pluma’s ‘Exodo’ tour performance at Frost Bank Center gets new date

Grammy Awards winner to make stop in San Antonio on Saturday, July 27

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: Things to Do, Frost Bank Center, Peso Pluma
Peso Pluma’s ‘Exodo’ tour performance at Frost Bank Center gets new date (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Internationally acclaimed superstar Peso Pluma has changed the date of his San Antonio performance, which was previously scheduled for mid-July, according to a press release.

The Grammy Awards winner will now perform his upcoming “Exodo” arena tour at the Frost Bank Center on Saturday, July 27. The concert was originally slated to take place on Wednesday, July 17.

Recommended Videos

A press release said the change is due to several new dates being added to the schedule.

FILE - Peso Pluma performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Regional Mexican music has become a global phenomenon, topping music charts, breaking streaming records and reaching new audiences as it crosses borders. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) (Invision)

The Mexican singer sold out 54 shows last year and won a Grammy for his album “Genesis.” His highly anticipated album “Éxodo” is also set to be released on Thursday, June 20.

On the tour, he will perform an all-new show with a new set design, along with his live band.

General tickets can be purchased at FrostBankCenter.com or on Ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Recommended Videos