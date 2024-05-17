74º
Mission San Jose to host scavenger hunt for National Scavenger Hunt Day

Scavenger hunt starts at Visitor Center at Mission San Jose on May 24

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Scavenger hunt starts at Visitor Center at Mission San Jose (San Antonio Missions National Historical Park)

SAN ANTONIO – Looking for treasure? Mission San Jose is hosting a sign-seeking scavenger hunt next week to help you find educational treasure.

National Scavenger Hunt Day is on Friday, May 24, and Mission San Jose will highlight its new signs around the park to help people learn and have fun.

You can begin your scavenger hunt at the Visitor Center at Mission San Jose at 6701 San Jose Drive. You can also visit Missions Concepción, San Juan, and Espada for a bonus. The hunt is between Friday and Sunday.

Adult and kid versions of the hunt are available. Prizes are available while supplies last.

