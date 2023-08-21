More than $380,000 in cocaine found aboard commercial bus on Texas border, CBP says

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Roma, Texas found more than 20 packages of cocaine on a commercial bus.

ROMA, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in the Rio Grande Valley found more than 20 packages of cocaine on a commercial bus.

The commercial bus arrived from Mexico at the Roma International Bridge on Aug. 12, the CBP said in a news release.

The bus was referred to an inspection, and officers found 22 packages containing nearly 50 pounds of cocaine, the release states.

The drugs have an estimated street value of more than $380,000.

“Our top priority is to secure our borders and continue enforcing the law by interdicting narcotics,” Andres Guerra, port director of the Roma Port of Entry, said in the release.

The seizure is under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security.

Roma is located 55 miles west of McAllen.