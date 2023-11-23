More cantaloupes sold in Texas stores recalled due to salmonella outbreak

FILE - Cantaloupes are displayed for sale in Virginia on Saturday, July 28, 2017. On Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning consumers not to eat certain whole and cut cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit products linked to an outbreak of salmonella poisoning. At least 43 people in 15 states have been infected in the outbreak announced Friday, including 17 people who were hospitalized. Several brands of whole and pre-cut cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit have been recalled. They include Malichita brand whole cantaloupe, Vinyard brand pre-cut cantaloupe and ALDI whole cantaloupe and pre-cut fruit products. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

More cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit have been recalled due to an outbreak of salmonella poisoning.

The Food & Drug Administration says 43 people in 15 states, including Texas, have been infected in the outbreak, which was announced on Friday. Seventeen people have been hospitalized.

Several brands of whole and pre-cut cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit have been recalled, and one brand that does business under the name Trufresh has expanded its recall to include more fruit.

As of Thursday, these are the recalled items sold at Texas stores:

Freshness Guaranteed and RaceTrac : The recalled items include fruit blends, cantaloupe chunks and fruit mix. The products have a best-by date between Nov. 7-12. They were distributed to select retail stores in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Illinois, Texas and Louisiana. The recalled items include fruit blends, cantaloupe chunks and fruit mix. The products have a best-by date between Nov. 7-12. They were distributed to select retail stores in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Illinois, Texas and Louisiana.

Kandy : The recalled items include whole cantaloupes. The products were distributed between Sept. 5-16, 2023, in California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington D.C.

Malichita/Rudy: The recalled items include all sizes of cantaloupes sold between Oct. 10, 2023, and Nov. 3, 2023. The cantaloupes were distributed directly to Arizona, California, Connecticut, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas, Florida and Canada. Click The recalled items include all sizes of cantaloupes sold between Oct. 10, 2023, and Nov. 3, 2023. The cantaloupes were distributed directly to Arizona, California, Connecticut, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas, Florida and Canada. Click here for a Malchita/Z Farms recall for cantaloupes distributed to Ohio and California only.

Click here for a full list of recalls.

Consumers who have the products in their homes should throw them away.

Investigators are working to identify any additional cantaloupe products that may be contaminated. Officials in Canada are investigating an outbreak involving the same strain of salmonella, which they detected in a sample of Malichita-brand cantaloupe.

The number of people sickened in the outbreak is likely much higher than those reported and the outbreak may not be limited to states with known illnesses. It typically takes three to four weeks to determine whether a sick person is part of an outbreak.

Most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps within six hour to six days after consuming food contaminated with the bacteria. Illnesses typically last four to seven days. Vulnerable people, including children, people older than 65 and those with weakened immune systems may develop severe illnesses that require medical care or hospitalization.