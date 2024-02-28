‘We got one runner’: Texas police wrangle escaped goats through neighborhood

ARLINGTON, Texas – A herd of goats showed some “baaaad” behavior on Tuesday morning when they escaped their enclosure in North Texas.

The Arlington Police Department posted hilarious body camera videos of officers trying to round up the goats as they wandered through neighborhoods.

It happened after they left their enclosure at the Crystal Canyon Natural Area, where they were brought in to clear brush and invasive plants.

“We got one runner,” one officer said in the video, which can be seen above.

“Go, goats, go! Back to where you came from please,” another officer said in the video. “Who knew we were goat wranglers now.”

Arlington police said all of the goats were guided safely back to the park.

Last week, the City of Arlington said they brought in 474 goats to clear 58 acres of thick underbrush in an effort to prevent the spread of wildfires.

“File this one under ‘Only in Texas’,” police wrote on social media.