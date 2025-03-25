TribCast: How long til there’s a Buc-ee’s on Mars?

Recommended Videos

It’s Space Day at the Capitol, and TribCast is going intergalactic. Matthew and Eleanor are joined by Glenn Hamer, president and CEO of the Texas Association of Business, to talk about Texas’ long history with space exploration, what the aeronautics industry wants from the Legislature and whether Elon Musk’s outsized role in the federal government will impact his space enterprise. Matthew also defends his opposition to using “Houston, we have a problem,” in Tribune stories, and the gang contemplates how quickly we’d get on a commercial spaceflight to Mars.

