Man wanted for putting weed-filled Easter eggs across city parks in Lufkin, police say

LUFKIN, Texas – Lufkin police are searching for a man accused of putting marijuana in plastic eggs on Easter.

According to a Facebook post from Lufkin police, Avante Nicholson is wanted in connection with weed-filled eggs that were found in three city parks and a local motel on Easter Sunday, April 20.

Police received a tip from a resident about posts they saw on Facebook. During the investigation, police said they identified Nicholson as the Facebook user who posted images of the eggs at different locations.

Officers found four eggs between three parks and the motel. A man and his granddaughter found a fifth egg at the park and turned it into officers.

Officers found more than a quarter of an ounce of marijuana.

“Incidents like this are a reminder of why (we) take seriously all information called in to our offices,” Lufkin Police Chief David Thomas said in the Facebook post. “On the surface, it seems implausible that someone would give away a drug, but the follow up proves that sometimes even the most unlikely things do happen.”

Four warrants have been issued for Nicholson. Three of the warrants are Felony 3, delivery of marijuana in a drug-free zone, and the fourth is a state jail felony for delivery of marijuana, according to the post.

Anyone with information on Nicholson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

