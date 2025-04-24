Scammers impersonating sheriff’s deputies prompt warnings across South Central Texas

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – Kendall County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Kevin Klaerner said he was shocked to hear his name was being used by scammers.

“It’s frustrating,” Klaerner said. “Every emotion goes through your head.”

Right now, scammers are pretending to call as local sheriff’s deputies asking for money. Multiple sheriff departments in South Central Texas have put out warnings.

These are the three known sheriff-involved scams so far:

Asking for money because you missed jury duty

Asking for money because you have a warrant out for your arrest

Asking for money to help lower the bond for someone incarcerated

Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Hays County Sheriff’s Office and Comal County Sheriff’s Office have all put out warnings.

“Any phone number can be spoofed,” BCSO Sheriff Javier Salazar said. “Call the actual law enforcement agency and the non-emergency number. Don’t call the number that’s on your caller ID.”

