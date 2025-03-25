Skip to main content
San Antonio employment agency warns job seekers of impersonation scam

Scam messages urge people to disclose sensitive personal information, including banking and social security numbers

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Tags: Scam, Trinity Staffing Services, San Antonio, Employment

SAN ANTONIO – Trinity Staffing Services is alerting job seekers about a scam impersonating the agency.

The staffing company, which has been serving San Antonio businesses for over 20 years, says scammers posing as recruiters are attempting to steal personal information.

Trinity Staffing Services Vice President Connie Rodriguez said that the scams have been circulating through text messages.

The messages falsely appear to be from an actual staffing agency. However, they originate from an area code outside of San Antonio.

The scam messages often encourage people to move the conversation to WhatsApp to share banking and social security numbers.

“Trinity (Staffing Services) would never ask a potential candidate for personal information such as Social Security or banking information through text or phone,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said the text scams have affected at least 20 people who have reported suspicious messages. However, there have not been any reports of anyone falling victim to the scam. No one targeted by the same was in the Trinity Staffing Services' database.

Rodriguez outlined several red flags that job seekers should be aware of, including unsolicited contact on the weekend and remote or flexible position offers.

Typically, Trinity Staffing Services contacts candidates by phone or email. Any legitimate text messages would be used to schedule an in-person interview.

Rodriguez said there are differences between legitimate and fraudulent job offers. Trinity Staffing Services has urged potential candidates to report any suspicious messages to help prevent further incidents.

