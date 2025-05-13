TribCast: Can Texas make its housing more affordable?

(Jordan Vonderhaar For The Texas Tribune, Jordan Vonderhaar For The Texas Tribune)

In this week’s episode, Matthew and Eleanor are joined by Urban Affairs Reporter Joshua Fechter and Texas 2036 Policy Analyst Emily Brizzolara-Dove to discuss Texas’ rising home prices and the steps the Legislature is taking to reduce them. They also explore what lawmakers can learn from the Netflix show Emily in Paris, and research the concept of human composting.

