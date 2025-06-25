‘Liver King’ arrested for making terrorist threat toward Joe Rogan, Austin police say

AUSTIN, Texas – Internet personality Brian “Liver King” Johnson was arrested in Austin on Tuesday for making terroristic threats against podcast host Joe Rogan, the Austin Police Department said.

Austin police said Johnson threatened Rogan in multiple Instagram posts while traveling towards Austin, where Rogan lives.

“Joe Rogan, I’m calling you out. I’m picking a fight with you,” Johnson said in a post on Monday. “I have zero training in jiu-jitsu, you are a black belt. You should dismantle me.”

“Joe Rogan... all of this happening. We’re coming to you,” Johnson said in a post Monday afternoon.

In a post early Tuesday morning, Johnson is seen exiting a vehicle at an Austin hotel and shouting, “You’re dead.” It is unclear from the video who Johnson is referring to, but in the same video, he later invites Rogan to meet his family and “tear each other apart.”

Detectives were notified about the threat Tuesday morning, according to a department spokesperson. After reviewing the posts, police contacted Rogan to ask about the posts.

Rogan told detectives he had never interacted with Johnson, according to the department spokesperson, and considered the posts threatening.

Austin police located Johnson around 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Four Seasons Hotel, located in downtown Austin. He was transported to the Travis County Jail and was released on a $20,000 bond Wednesday.

Johnson rose to social media fame for his “ancestral” lifestyle that includes eating raw meat. His life was documented in the recently released Netflix documentary, “Untold: The Liver King.”

