Texas students’ STAAR scores for this year are out. Here’s how your school or district did.

New scores on the state's standardized test released on Friday show a slight improvement in both students’ reading and math scores over last year when math scores slipped.

The share of students meeting grade-level standards rose this year from 53% to 54% in reading and from 41% to 43% in math.

Students’ performance on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness exam is a window into their proficiency in math and reading skills — skills they’ll need to succeed after high school.

Early literacy can be a strong predictor of educational attainment and academic performance later in life. And having solid math skills early on sets up a pipeline to high-paying, in-demand STEM jobs.

The STAAR exam tests all Texas public school students in third through eighth grade in math and reading. A science test is also administered for fifth and eighth graders, and a social studies test for eighth graders.

Some Texas families and teachers criticize the end-of-the-year STAAR test for the enormous burdens it puts on students. They say the test is too long; it can take up to seven hours to finish. Some parents report their kids don’t want to go to school on testing days.

Legislators have recently tried to replace the STAAR test with three shorter tests. During the regular session, the effort failed after negotiations between the Texas House and Senate fell apart. The two chambers got a second chance to find a middle ground when they convened for a special session last month, but the proposal is likely to fizzle again as House Democrats stage a quorum break over redistricting that prevents the lower chamber from voting on any legislation. Gov. Greg Abbott has said he will call for a new special session as soon as the current one ends, though it is unclear whether he will include STAAR reform on lawmakers’ to-do list.

Test scores carry a lot of weight when the Texas Education Agency grades districts and campuses on their performance. At a middle school in Austin, where many students are still learning English but have to take the test in the language, their results trailed behind the district and the state. The failing ratings the school received almost pushed the district to consider closing, despite the community’s objections.

Search for your district or school to see how they did below:

