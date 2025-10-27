Sanjay Gupta to close this year’s Texas Tribune Festival 

Recommended Videos

Audio recording is automated for accessibility. Humans wrote and edited the story. See our AI policy , and give us feedback

One of the world’s most prominent public health journalists will close this year’s Texas Tribune Festival.



Fresh off our recent announcement of Maryland Gov. Wes Moore opening TribFest in conversation with former “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd, we’re excited to share that Dr. Sanjay Gupta will close our three days of timely and impactful conversations in downtown Austin.



Gupta will sit down with CBS Medical Contributor Céline Gounder at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, at First Baptist Church’s Sanctuary, for the festival’s closing keynote conversation. They’ll discuss the state of public health and his latest book, “It Doesn’t Have to Hurt: Your Smart Guide to a Pain-Free Life,” published in September.



Gupta is CNN’s multiple Emmy Award-winning chief medical correspondent and host of the Chasing Life podcast. A practicing neurosurgeon, he plays an integral role in CNN’s coverage of health and medical news across the network’s domestic and internal programming, and regularly contributes to CNN Digital.

Gounder, one of the world’s leading experts in science, medicine and public health communication, is a physician, epidemiologist and medical journalist. She is a clinical associate professor at New York University and cares for patients at Bellevue Hospital.

From the state of our health systems and public trust in science to affordability and accessibility of quality care, there’s much to talk about.

This year's TribFest is packed with urgent, essential conversations about the issues shaping our lives and our communities.

Get your tickets now and join us.





