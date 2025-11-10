Texans have started to receive partial SNAP payments

Some Texans started receiving SNAP benefits on Monday after food assistance payments for November were delayed for more than a week as a result of the federal government shutdown.

“SNAP clients who usually get their benefits between the 1st and 10th of the month will see partial benefits on their Lone Star Cards Nov. 10,” Tiffany Young of Texas Health and Human Services Commission said in an email. “For SNAP clients who receive benefits on or after the 11th of the month, partial benefits will be issued on their normal issuance date.”

Some Texans appear to have gotten up to 65% of their typical monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program allotments, also known as food stamps, according to Justin King of Propel, an app that helps SNAP enrollees manage their benefits and has access to electronic benefits transfer (EBT) data from about one in eight Texas households enrolled in SNAP.

Others have gotten as little as $16 for two people or no payments at all, according to a chart from Propel that uses EBT data from lower 48 states and the District of Columbia.

On the first of the month, Sarah Jones of Liberty County typically gets around $700 on the Lone Star Card that she uses to purchase groceries, but the mother of two teens said Monday morning she has yet to receive a payment. She and her neighbors set up a small food bank on her road and are compiling resources so everyone gets fed through the holidays.

Jones was among multiple SNAP recipients who shared their experiences preparing for the benefits cliff this month with The Texas Tribune. Amber Harrington in Onalaska has received $63 of the $338 she typically receives for at the start of the month.

Of the 3.5 million Texans on SNAP, the delay affected about 460,000 Texas households as of Thursday, according to Propel, leaving poor Texans to stretch their food budgets and plan for how they would adapt. The state’s food banks have called for help and cited runs on their supplies.

HHSC on Monday did not say how many households statewide have received November benefits or how much enrollees can expect to see loaded onto the Lone Star Cards that they use to purchase groceries. When asked what guidance HHSC is following to issue payments, Young sent a memo from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that ordered states to issue partial benefits, calculated based on household size and income, and to undo any work to distribute full payments.

This USDA decision followed several court decisions going back-and-forth on whether SNAP enrollees would receive benefits during the shutdown.

The USDA had announced that it would halt the program in November due to insufficient funding during the shutdown, despite a prior plan from the agency saying SNAP should keep running during a pause in appropriations.

In late October, a group of Democratic state leaders and a coalition of cities, religious groups and nonprofits brought separate lawsuits against the Trump administration over its refusal to fund SNAP during the shutdown. They argued the administration should tap emergency funds to keep funding the program, which serves 42 million Americans.

Democratic and Republican state leaders ponied up state funding to cope with the freeze in all but 12 states, including Texas, putting mounting pressure on Gov. Greg Abbott to intervene.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Jess Huff contributed to this story.