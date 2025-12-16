TribCast: The rise of school district takeovers

Recommended Videos

The Texas Education Agency has announced plans to oust the school boards and superintendents of four school districts in as many months, citing failing academic performance at certain campuses for at least five years in a row. This comes even as state legislators acknowledge that the main metric for assessing student performance is flawed and should be replaced.

How can the state and local officials balance academic accountability with the diverse needs of different communities? Texas Tribune education reporters Jaden Edison and Sneha Dey join TribCast to dig into what’s really behind these takeovers and what these districts, and all parents and students, can expect going forward.

