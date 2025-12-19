Texas AG Ken Paxton and Sen. Angela Paxton agree to unseal divorce records

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and state Sen. Angela Paxton agreed to unseal records in their divorce after several media organizations, including the Texas Tribune, sued to make the records available to the public.

Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, filed for divorce in July on “biblical grounds,” alleging her husband had committed adultery, according to the divorce filing. A Collin County judge subsequently sealed all records related to the divorce proceedings. Several news and watchdog organizations, including ProPublica, The Texas Newsroom and Campaign for Accountability, then filed a plea in September for the records to be unsealed.

The order, signed by the Paxtons’ lawyers, will “restore full public access to the case file,” according to the filing. A judge still needs to sign the order, and a hearing on whether the records would be unsealed is scheduled for Friday.

Ken Paxton, who is currently running to unseat U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in next year’s Republican primary, has served as Texas’ attorney general for almost a decade. Ken Paxton accused the news organizations who sought to have his divorce records unsealed of invading his personal life.