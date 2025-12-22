How The Texas Tribune served Texans in 2025

This year, we saw once again that Texans need fair and fearless reporting, especially about the decisions at the Capitol affecting our schools, safety and daily lives. With support from our readers, The Texas Tribune keeps Texans informed and connected.

We showed our dedication to serving Texans during the late nights of three legislative sessions — one regularly scheduled, two special — covering debates on life-changing laws. Our presence was felt throughout the Capitol — lawmakers cited our work in legislation more often than all the other state media outlets combined.

Our dedication was in the aftermath of the July 4 Hill Country floods, when we spent months investigating the emergency planning, the land development decisions and governmental planning to understand how a disaster of this scope could happen. Our work has helped the state learn lessons as it tries to ensure something like this never happens again.

A hearing attendee labels a map of the Guadalupe River during a joint committee hearing about the Hill Country floods at the Hill Country Youth Event Center on July 31, 2025, in Kerrville. Ronaldo Bolaños/The Texas Tribune Texas House Democrats go through security screening in Austin before boarding a flight to Chicago on Aug. 3, 2025. The lawmakers left the state in a bid to deny the quorum needed in the House to redraw the state’s congressional maps. Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

And it was in our coverage of the state’s congressional redistricting. We focused not only on the political impact of the maps, but also on the impact on the people, whose district boundaries were being redrawn.

We’ve published dozens of stories about our state’s water crisis. We’ve dug deep into turmoil atop our public universities. We’ve documented the immigration crackdown by state and national leaders, and the rush to build data centers across the rural areas of our state.

STRIVE graduates cheer during their ceremony inside the chapel at the Patrick O’Daniel Unit in Gatesville on Jan. 28, 2025. Inmates in this Texas program are leaving prison with jobs — and lower chances of reincarceration. Lorianne Willett/The Texas Tribune

Jaime Galván, 48, plays with his three-year-old grandson Jaime Galván, III, at their home in Mercedes on April 23, 2025. After being wrongfully deported, a South Texas man and his family navigate realities of shifting immigration policies. Gabriel V. Cárdenas for The Texas Tribune

When you make a year-end gift to the Tribune, you will help build trust, foster dialogue and empower communities and individuals to take action.

We live in a time of great divisiveness, sensationalism and manipulation in our political discourse. But if our democracy is going to function, people need access to reliable information about what’s being done in their name by our elected leaders. If you agree, and you trust the Tribune to provide that, I ask that you make a year-end contribution to our work. With your continued involvement and investment, we can meet more Texans where they are, unearth and report stories that matter, and uphold our commitment to telling Texans the truth every time.

Clarissa Alday spends her morning reading to children at Katherine Sage Temple Early Learning Center in Diboll on Feb. 25, 2025. 95,000 Texas children are waiting for state help to pay for day care. Michael Cavazos for The Texas Tribune

Trusted news and information will be just as important next year, amid a heated mid-term election and as we spread out across the state to assess and shed light on the impact of the decisions made by Texas lawmakers in 2025.

We’ll devote much of next year to listening to the needs of our audience, finding ways to grow trust in our work and reach new people. But most of all, we’ll be focused on telling the story of Texas government, and the way it’s affecting all of our lives. You can help by joining us and supporting our trusted, independent reporting.

And as always, keep reading.