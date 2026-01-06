Skip to main content
Texas

TribCast: 10 questions that will shape Texas politics in 2026

Texas Tribune

Eleanor Klibanoff

It’s a new year, with new theme music for the TribCast, and a fresh set of political questions facing Texas elected officials. Texas Tribune political reporters Kayla Guo and Alejandro Serrano join Matthew and Eleanor to debate what 2026 holds for the state’s top political players.

Will Gov. Greg Abbott continue to flex his power — and his wallet — to unseat incumbents? Do Democrats have a chance at a statewide seat? Who will come out on top after last year’s redistricting scramble? And how will Latinos vote after their historic 2024 swing to the right?

Watch the video above or subscribe to the TribCast on iTunes, Spotify, or RSS. New episodes every Tuesday.

