TribCast: Can Texas zero out property taxes?

We’re a year out from the next legislative session and already, the battle lines are forming around a key issue that’s sure to divide Texas Republicans — how to go about lowering property taxes. Gov. Greg Abbott has shared his proposal, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has thrown his pitch, and we’ll all spend the next year nervously assessing whether their disagreement portends a special session or two in 2027.

To discuss all this, Eleanor and Matthew are joined by John Diamond, director of the Center for Tax and Budget Policy at the Baker Institute for Public Policy.

