Texas counties, auto industry push back on proposed ID restrictions on car registration tied to immigration

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is facing pushback to its proposed rule changes adding stricter photo identification requirements for vehicle registrations, which would prevent undocumented residents from legally owning vehicles.

The DMV on Wednesday heard public testimonies opposing the plan from around 35 people representing small businesses, industry groups, county tax assessor offices and advocacy organizations from across the state. The proposed changes would not just create more barriers for a broad swath of people to live and work in a car-dependent state, but also harm Texas businesses and road safety, they said.

“This rule change also creates a contradictory outcome for the state of Texas,” said Tyler Simmons, a Texas Independent Automobile Dealers Association’s board member. “By preventing lawful registration rules, it increases the number of unregistered, uninsured drivers in the state of Texas, while hurting regulated tax-paying small businesses.”

No one spoke in support during the two-hour public hearing.

According to its proposal, the DMV is seeking to limit the acceptable photo identifications for vehicle registration to a valid, unexpired driver’s license or state identification card that meets the REAL ID requirements; a valid, unexpired Texas handgun license; an unexpired U.S. passport; a permanent resident card; an unexpired immigrant visa or a valid, unexpired foreign passport with a mark that shows lawful admission to the U.S.

Previously, IDs like passports or driver licenses could still be accepted if they just recently expired.

The department says the change is needed to “prevent fraud and to prevent applicants who are not legally eligible to reside in Texas from registering vehicles to drive on Texas roads.”

In Texas, there are an estimated 1.7 million undocumented immigrants. Many of those affected may also have federal work authorization or have lived in the country for a long time, such as asylum applicants and lapsed DACA recipients.

If passed, the DMV’s proposed rule changes would codify the guidance it sent to counties about photo identification requirements in November. Shortly before, the department had been facing public criticisms and repeated demands to change its registration policy from Republican state Rep. Brian Harrison of Midlothian, who alleged that undocumented immigrants were making roads less safe and driving up car insurance premiums.

Some counties have pushed back against the change.

During the hearing, the Bexar County official questioned whether the data supports the department’s argument that the change is needed to prevent fraud. Meanwhile, those from Webb County and Travis County raised concerns about the proposal’s economic impact on residents and local communities. A portion of vehicle registration fees are collected by the county to pay for roads and bridges within their jurisdiction and other expenses.

“The Travis County tax office has and always will comply with the law, but I wholeheartedly disagree with this rule and will not enforce this rule until it is properly authorized,” said Travis County Tax Assessor-Collector Celia Israel.

But for others, there is already impact.

Some business owners, especially those who serve predominantly Hispanic communities, testified that they have been losing customers since the DMV’s guidance went out. Their clients are planning to register their vehicles under someone else’s name or in another state instead, some added.

“At this rate, I don’t see my business being able to survive much longer,” said Andre Martinez, a Houston-based member of the Texas United Auto & Community Alliance.

The department will present public comments about the proposed rule changes at its upcoming board meeting on Feb. 12.