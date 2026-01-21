Texas governor primary: Who is running and what to know

Editor’s note: To help readers learn more about primary candidates, The Texas Tribune is sharing background information on top candidates. In particularly crowded races, we focused on candidates who have political experience or prominence. For a full list of the candidates running in this race view our primary ballot page. For more information on the primaries and the voting process, check out our voter guide here.

About this seat: The governor is the chief executive of the state, whose responsibilities include implementing state laws, laying out biennial budget recommendations for the Legislature and leading the state and its military forces during emergencies. He handpicks the leadership of major state agencies like the Department of Public Safety, overseeing state law enforcement, and the Texas Education Agency, in charge of public schools.

The governor has the power to veto bills passed by the Legislature and to issue executive orders and disaster declarations to unlock money and resources. The governor also has the sole authority to call special legislative sessions and to set the agenda for those overtime legislating periods, as Gov. Greg Abbott did twice in 2025 to pursue mid-decade redistricting, flood response bills and other priorities.

If an elected official, a judge or a justice resigns or dies, the governor is responsible for calling a special election or filling that vacancy. The governor can also make appointments to hundreds of government entities.

What’s at stake: The person elected to this position will lead Texas, the world’s 8th largest economy and currently the largest state led by Republicans, and serve as the state’s primary liaison to the federal government. The governor has enormous power to direct the state legislative agenda, the budget and emergency responses.

The governor also commands influence through appointments. The governor is empowered to nominate or appoint their preferred candidates to powerful positions throughout the state bureaucracy, including the secretary of state, who oversees elections; the commissioner of public education; the commissioner of higher education; members of the Public Utility Commission, which regulates the state’s power grid and other utilities; and the boards of regents for four-year public universities. This means that the power and influence of a Texas governor can grow the longer they’re in office. For example, Abbott, who’s been governor for more than a decade, has appointed every single regent for every university board in Texas, giving him incredible sway over higher education policy.

Candidates at a glance:

Campaign photo Campaign site Greg Abbott Republican, incumbent 💰 Campaign finance: $105.7 million cash on hand 💰 Major donors this cycle: Janvaid Anwar, Midland oil executive – $1.9 million

Kenneth Fisher, founder of Fisher Investments – $1.05 million

Kelcy Warren, Energy Transfer CEO and University of Texas regent – $1 million

Miriam Adelson, casino magnate – $1 million

Texas Republican Leadership Fund, backed by Amarillo businessman Alex Fairly – $1 million

Experience:

48th governor of Texas, first elected in 2014 and now serving his third term

Previously, Abbott was the longest-serving attorney general in state history. He also served on the Supreme Court of Texas and as a state district judge in Harris County.

Political ideology: Earlier in his tenure, Abbott was more aligned with the party’s pro-business establishment wing. As the Republican Party has moved right, Abbott has embraced more hardline, socially conservative causes and transformed into a partisan warrior closely aligned with President Donald Trump. Recent legislative election cycles have been characterized by Abbott’s willingness to draw from his deep campaign coffers to support his preferred candidates and to oust Republican incumbents who disagreed in particular with his signature policy issue, school vouchers.

Policy stances:

Reducing property taxes, with proposals including abolishing school property taxes (the primary source of funding for Texas public schools); requiring two-thirds voter approval for any property tax increases; and lowering the appraisal cap from 10% to 3%.

Securing the southern border, including through Operation Lone Star, an $11 billion program to build a wall, install razor wire and buoys, seize trafficked drugs and arrest and deport unauthorized migrants.

Stricter bail laws, including a constitutional amendment requiring judges to deny bail to some defendants accused of certain violent offenses.

Private school vouchers, to which the Legislature dedicated $1 billion for two years.

Growing the Texas economy, including by raising the business personal property tax exemption and establishing the Texas DOGE.

In the news:

Endorsements:

President Donald Trump

National Border Patrol Council

Texas Municipal Police Association

Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas

How to contact or learn more:

Info@GregAbbott.com

Texans for Greg Abbott

P.O. Box 308

Austin, TX 78767

Campaign photo Campaign site Pete “Doc” Chambers Republican 💰 Campaign finance: $29,565 cash on hand 💰 Major donors this cycle: A. Austin, software developer: $30,000

Frederick Mueller, owner of Mueller Metals: $22,000

Case Chambers, oil & gas: $10,000

Cyrena Nolan, retired: $10,000

Experience:

President of the Remnant Ministry TX

Retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and Green Beret

Primary care physician, including as a task force surgeon assigned to Operation Lone Star

Political ideology: Chambers is challenging Gov. Greg Abbott from the right, arguing that Abbott has presided over a decade of “all optics and no action” on issues including property taxes and the border.

Policy stances:

Abolish property taxes

Secure the southern border

Secure energy and water infrastructure by increasing natural gas and desalination projects

End private school vouchers

Curb in-state hiring of H-1B visa recipients and foreign labor

How to contact or learn more:

info@docpetechambers.org

13501 Ranch Road 12 Suite 103

Wimberley, TX 78676

Campaign photo Campaign site Gina Hinojosa Democrat 💰 Campaign finance: $661,125 cash on hand 💰 Major donors this cycle: Hinojosa loaned herself $300,000

Suzanne Booth, philanthropist and winemaker: $25,000

Texas American Federation of Teachers’ political fund: $10,000

Experience:

Serving her fifth term in the Texas House of Representatives

Previously served as president and an at-large member of the Austin Independent School District Board

Civil rights and union lawyer at the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees; Kator, Parks & Weiser in Austin; Catholic Charities, Office of Immigrant Concerns; Texas Rural Legal Aid; and the Equal Justice Center.

Political ideology: Rice University political science fellow Mark Jones ranked Hinojosa, who serves as vice chair of the Texas Legislative Progressive Caucus, as one of the most liberal members of the Texas House in every legislative session since she was elected. Her marquee issue was investing in public education, but she also worked on health care funding, corporate reform and public safety issues.

Policy stances:

Supports investing in school safety and increasing teacher pay.

Opposes private school vouchers.

Rein in private equity in health care industry to lower costs and improve quality

Lowering costs by providing opportunities for small businesses and working Texans

In the news:

How to contact or learn more:

info@ginafortexas.com

Gina Hinojosa Campaign

P.O. Box 300095

Austin, TX 78703

Campaign photo Campaign site Chris Bell Democrat 💰 Campaign finance: $4,622 cash on hand 💰 Major donors this cycle: Mike Lowenberg, attorney at Lowenberg Law Firm: $25,000

Elis Zhonga, owner of Pipeline Equities LLC: $2,050

Gerardo Menchaca, immigration attorney: $1,000

Experience:

Served one term in Congress before he was drawn out of his district in redistricting

2006 Democratic nominee for Texas governor

Former Houston City Councilmember

Journalist turned lawyer

Has run and lost races for governor, U.S. Senate, Texas House, Texas Senate and Houston mayor

Political ideology: Bell describes himself as a “lifelong Democrat” who focused on ethics and integrity while in government. During his 2020 run for Senate, Bell backed Medicaid expansion, a ban on assault weapons and a mandatory assault weapon buyback program, and he emphasized the need to fight climate change.

Policy stances:

Boost public education, oppose private school vouchers

Rein in insurance costs

Improve state transportation by subjecting Texas Transportation Commissioners to strict conflict-of-interest rules, term limits and mandatory disclosure of cost-benefit analyses for major projects.

In the news: Former U.S. Rep. Chris Bell joins Texas Democrats seeking to unseat Gov. Greg Abbott

How to contact or learn more:

Contact form

Chris Bell for Texas

P.O. Box 2161

Houston, Texas

77252

Campaign photo Campaign site Bobby Cole Democrat 💰 Campaign finance: $27,465 cash on hand 💰 Major donors this cycle: Stephen Martin, not employed: $1,010

Cara East, not employed: $1,250

Mike Nichols, retired: $1,000

Experience:

Cattle rancher and poultry producer

retired firefighter

Political ideology: Cole describes himself as a pro-worker Democrat with a “no-nonsense approach” to solving problems, and he emphasizes his rural roots.

Policy stances:

Raise the minimum wage

Legalize marijuana

Lower property taxes

Expand Medicaid

Restore in-state abortion access

Increase public school funding and end private school vouchers

How to contact or learn more:

Contact Bobby Cole

Cole 4 Texas

P.O. Box 1026

Quitman, TX 75783

