Plane tied to prominent Houston law firm crashes in Maine, killing six

Six people aboard a private business jet registered to the same address as a prominent Houston law firm were killed Sunday night when the jet crashed on takeoff in Bangor, Maine.

The 7:45 p.m. crash Sunday occurred while the airport remained open despite cold and snowy conditionsThe National Transportation Safety Board is on site investigating the cause of the crash.

Although the Federal Aviation Administration initially reported seven were killed and one injured, the Bangor airport said through a press release that only six people were on the flight’s manifest. “No one from the incident was transported to the hospital, and all on the flight are presumed to be deceased,” the release stated. “The identities of the people on the flight are not being released publicly at this time, pending positive identification.”

“The preliminary information we have is the plane crashed upon departing Bangor International Airport and experienced a postcrash fire,” the agency said in a statement.

No names of the deceased have been released.

The plane, a 2020 Bombardier CL 600, was registered at the address of Arnold & Itkin law firm, a well-known personal injury firm co-founded by Kurt Arnold and Jason Itkin, both University of Texas School of Law graduates.

The firm, which counts Arnold’s wife Tara among its attorneys, has also been a prominent donor to political campaigns through its political action committee, Texans For Truth and Liberty. Together with Texas Trial Lawyers Association, the two PACs gave $268,000 to GOP San Antonio State Rep. Marc LaHood’s campaign. LaHood helped defeat a bill that would have limited lawsuit awards. Truth and Liberty has emerged as a major donor to candidates fighting tort reform measures in the Legislature.

Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows posted on the social media platform X that he and his wife Elisabeth were keeping all of those affected by the plane crash in their prayers. “May God bring strength, comfort, and peace to every family impacted by this heartbreaking situation,” he wrote.

State Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano also posted on X late Sunday.“With broken hearts we are praying hard tonight for our friends and fellow Texans affected by this tragic plane crash in Maine!”

The founding partners through their respective family foundations – the Kurt & Tara Arnold Family Foundation and the Jason & Kisha Itkin Family Foundation have pledged $40 million to UT athletics.

The law firm did not immediately release information when contacted by The Texas Tribune Monday. The airport remains closed.

The investigation will focus on the pilot, the aircraft and the operating environment. Witnesses to the accident or those who have surveillance video or other information that could be relevant to the investigation are asked to contact the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.

A preliminary NTSB report which will contain information gathered during the team’s initial investigation will be available within 30 days. A probable cause of the crash along with a listing of contributing factors will be released in a final report, which normally takes up to a year or more to complete.