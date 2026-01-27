TribCast: Will Venezuela impact Texas’ oil industry?

(Eli Hartman For The Texas Tribune, Eli Hartman For The Texas Tribune)

This week, TribCast is looking at how a decision made hundreds of miles away in Washington, D.C., and executed thousands of miles away, in Venezuela, could have huge impacts here in Texas.

Texas Tribune economy and industry reporter Paul Cobler and Jack Balagia, executive director of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Energy Center at the University of Texas, join the podcast to unpack what the recent upheaval in Caracas means for the Lone Star State.

