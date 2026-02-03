Skip to main content
Texas

TribCast: Did the winter storm show our grid is fixed?

Texas Tribune

Matthew Watkins

(Angela Wang For The Texas Tribune, Angela Wang For The Texas Tribune)

Texas has made it through perhaps its biggest winter storm since 2021’s catastrophic freeze. And this time, the power grid did fine. In this week’s episode of The Texas Tribune’s podcast, our hosts Matthew Watkins and Eleanor Klibanoff speak with Matt Boms about the Texas electrical grid’s strong performance during the recent winter storm. Does that mean the problems of 2021 are behind us?

Watch the video above or subscribe to the TribCast on iTunes, Spotify, or RSS. New episodes every Tuesday.

2026 Texas Tribune

