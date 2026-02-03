TribCast: Did the winter storm show our grid is fixed?

Recommended Videos

Texas has made it through perhaps its biggest winter storm since 2021’s catastrophic freeze. And this time, the power grid did fine. In this week’s episode of The Texas Tribune’s podcast, our hosts Matthew Watkins and Eleanor Klibanoff speak with Matt Boms about the Texas electrical grid’s strong performance during the recent winter storm. Does that mean the problems of 2021 are behind us?

New episodes every Tuesday.