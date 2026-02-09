Texas Railroad Commission primary: Who is running and what to know

Editor’s note: To help readers learn more about primary candidates, The Texas Tribune is sharing background information on top candidates. In particularly crowded races, we focused on candidates with political experience or demonstrably competitive campaigns, using benchmarks such as fundraising, endorsements and online presence. For a full list of candidates, view our primary ballot page. For more information on the primaries and the voting process, check out our guides and news coverage here.

About the elected seat: The Railroad Commission, one of Texas’ oldest regulatory agencies, oversees a constellation of energy infrastructure across the state. Its elected commissioners and staff are tasked with regulating oil and gas production, natural gas facilities, hydrogen, pipelines, coal and uranium surface mining. The agency has not regulated railroads since 2005. With several field offices across Texas, the commission inspects facilities, enforces penalties and reports to the Texas Legislature. More recently, the agency has also taken on regulating hydrogen storage and carbon dioxide injection and storage, as companies look to create alternate sources of energy and take advantage of federal financial incentives to recapture carbon dioxide that contributes to climate change.

What’s at stake: Far and away, Texas commands U.S. oil and gas. The industry drills more oil and other hydrocarbons than all the other states combined. This massive industry employs nearly half a million Texans and pays billions of dollars to local and state coffers. And it’s changing. Seeking to become more profitable, oil companies are evolving their business models to expand their ability to deliver natural gas — which powers electricity generation — to data centers. Oil companies are also set to build facilities designed to inject carbon dioxide underground to reduce air pollution. The commission will oversee and regulate these ventures. And as Texas becomes more extreme-weather prone, the agency is also responsible for ensuring that natural gas facilities are prepared to avoid shortages or incidents that could affect the state’s power grid and lead to widespread power outages.

Candidates at a glance:

The Railroad Commission of Texas Campaign site Jim Wright Republican, incumbent 💰 Campaign finance: $555,851 cash on hand 💰 Major donors this cycle: Texas Oil and Gas Association Good Government Committee, industry trade group — $25,000.

Vicki Hollub, President and CEO of Occidental Energy, or Oxy — $25,000

Diamondback Energy TX PAC — $10,000

Chevron Employees PAC, a political and lobbying arm of Chevron — $10,000

Experience:

President of an oilfield waste services company

First elected as Railroad Commissioner in 2020, taking office in 2021

Career oil field worker

Political ideology:

A lifelong conservative, according to his campaign website.

Policy stances:

Wants to cut red tape, ending what he said are “unnecessary federal delays” for energy infrastructure, including pipelines and liquified natural gas terminals

Initiated an effort to design oilfield waste rules

Promotes emerging technology, such as geothermal energy, carbon capture and hydrogen storage

Believes in landowners rights, and that operators on their property should “follow the rules” regarding land remediation, such as cleaning up possible contamination of soil and groundwater

Says he wants to continue plugging abandoned oil and gas wells, known as “orphan wells”, a growing and expensive issue in Texas

In the news:

Endorsements:

Gov. Greg Abbott

Rep. Drew Darby, R-San Angelo, chair of the Texas House Energy Resources Committee

Fort Bend Conservatives

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker

Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth

How to contact or learn more

info@jimwrightfortexas.com

Campaign photo Campaign site Hawk Dunlap Republican 💰 Campaign finance: $32,668 cash on hand 💰 Major donors this cycle: Schuyler Wight, private landowner in West Texas — $5,000

Sarah Stogner, an oil and gas attorney, former Texas Railroad Commission candidate, now a District Attorney in West Texas, — $8,000 in-kind donation

Smokey Briggs, business owner and newspaper publisher — $748

Experience:

Decades of working experience within the oil and gas industry

Expertise in drilling, well control, blowout recovery, and risk management, both onshore and offshore, according to his campaign

Former candidate for the Railroad Commission

Frequently educates people about the commission’s work on social media, where he’s amassed a larger following than his competitors, with more than 150,000 followers across multiple platforms

Political ideology:

Conservative-Libertarian

Small government advocate

Highly critical of the railroad commission’s approach toward regulating the oil and gas industry — which he argues is lax.

Policy stances:

Charge a tax of 10 cents a barrel for every barrel of oilfield wastewater, known as produced water, injected underground commercially; At 30 million barrels a day, it’ll generate $3 million

Revamping statewide produced water injection policies, with a goal to reduce the volume overall

Using produced water to cool data centers, among other recycling methods

Supports more well-plugging policies, including holding oil and gas operators accountable

In the news:

Endorsements:

Brian Sprague, a congressional candidate for Texas’ District12, which encompasses parts of North Texas

How to contact or learn more:

hawkins.dunlap@yahoo.com

Campaign photo Campaign site Katherine Culbert Republican 💰 Campaign finance: $6,566 cash on hand 💰 Major donors this cycle: Sarah Stogner, an oil and gas attorney and West Texas district attorney — $3,850

Wise County Democratic Party — $200

Bandera County Democratic — $200

Experience:

Career engineer with a background on safety, industrial processes and accountability on complex energy operations

Has provided expert testimony to the Texas Railroad Commission

Political ideology:

Formerly a Democrat, Culbert is running as a Republican in the 2026 primaries

Has said statewide leadership “must rise above partisan expectations”

Policy stances:

A push for lower rates and a “cost-conscious” energy system by ensuring natural gas facilities prepare their facilities for extreme weather conditions and deliver natural gas

Wants the commission to have a concrete preparedness plan to regulate the rapidly evolving energy industry

More transparency, clear oversight, and responsible environmental stewardship

In the news:

Texas candidate took money from Democrats, then flipped to GOP

Endorsements:

No recent endorsements.

How to contact or learn more:

info@katherine4texas.com

Campaign photo Campaign site Bo French Republican 💰 Campaign finance: $279,695 cash on hand 💰 Major donors this cycle: Miles Boldrick, owner of Statewide Minerals Company — $25,000

Marcia French, president of French oil company — $20,000

Richard Moncrief of Moncrief Oil International — $15,000

Experience:

Chairman of the Tarrant County Republican Party

Decades-long investor in the energy sector

Has a family-owned oil business in Midland

Political ideology:

French is hardline conservative who describes himself as a MAGA Republican

A high-ranking political activist, French has led the push to shift the party further right

Has drawn sharp criticism and calls to step down as county chair following a poll in which he asked his social media followers whether Jews or Muslims were a bigger threat to the country.

Policy stances:

As commissioner, he wants to stop what he refers to as an Islamic invasion of Texas from stealing oil and gas resources

Has pledged to end Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives, funding and practices at the Texas Railroad Commission

Has called to end Chinese government influence in the oil industry

Has said he will promote more partnerships between the U.S. government and Israel, which he refers to as a key ally

Vocal proponent of “pro-life” efforts and emphasizing the nuclear family, campaigning to establish a “pro-family credentialing program” for oil and gas operators

In the news:

Endorsements:

Texans for Fiscal Responsibility, a fiscal conservative group championing pro-family government

American Jewish Conservatives, a nonprofit group advancing religious and conservative causes

How to contact or learn more:

Republican Jim Matlock is also running for the seat.

Campaign photo Campaign site Jon Rosenthal Democrat 💰 Campaign finance: $61,212 cash on hand 💰 Major donors this cycle: Texas State Senator Carol Alvarado — $1,000

Harris County Commissioner Lesley Briones — $3,000

Texas State Representative Eugene Wu — $1,000

Experience:

Served as state representative in the Texas Legislature for four terms

Career oil field mechanical engineer with more than two decades of experience

Political ideology:

A supporter of U.S. energy independence and efficiency, and lower carbon emissions, Rosenthal said he believes former President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law helped the country advance its energy needs

Rosenthal said that President Donald Trump’s administration is doing the bidding of oil and gas industry executives, adding that the Railroad Commission has taken a similar approach. He said the oil and gas industry is being regulated by people from the industry who now serve in government.

The Railroad Commission, Rosenthal said, has not sufficiently enforced its regulations. The agency should apply existing laws, measure the results and work with the Texas Legislature on modifications, he said.

Policy stances:

Hiring community liaisons for the Texas Railroad Commission in every region, and expand language access to include Spanish and Vietnamese, among others

A 24/7 hotline for Texans managed by the railroad commission that includes the ability to text, track numbers for cases and resolution timelines

More affordable gas rates by scrutinizing utility companies

Requirements to capture gas, with enforcement timelines and support for smaller operators

End flaring and venting practices to dispose of natural gas except in emergencies and adding modern leak detection and repair requirements

Repurposing wells that no longer produce oil and gas for new industries, such as geothermal and carbon dioxide storage

Augmenting well-plugging efforts and making public dashboards available for the public

No new permits for companies that violate rules

In the news:

Endorsements:

Texas AFL-CIO

How to contact or learn more:

info@jonrosenthaltx.com

8524 Hwy 6 N., #340 Houston TX 77095

