TribCast: Online influencers and the 2026 Texas primaries (Kylie Cooper/The Texas Tribune, Kylie Cooper/The Texas Tribune)
VIDEO
As social media scandals rip through the Senate Democratic primary, TribCast dives into how online discourse shapes offline voter behavior. Matthew and Eleanor are joined by Tribune politics reporter Kayla Guo and Democratic strategist and content creator Olivia Julianna to discuss.
Watch the video above or subscribe to the TribCast on
iTunes, Spotify, or RSS. New episodes every Tuesday.
