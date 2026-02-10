Skip to main content
Texas

TribCast: Online influencers and the 2026 Texas primaries

Texas Tribune

Eleanor Klibanoff

(Kylie Cooper/The Texas Tribune, Kylie Cooper/The Texas Tribune)

As social media scandals rip through the Senate Democratic primary, TribCast dives into how online discourse shapes offline voter behavior. Matthew and Eleanor are joined by Tribune politics reporter Kayla Guo and Democratic strategist and content creator Olivia Julianna to discuss.

Watch the video above or subscribe to the TribCast on iTunes, Spotify, or RSS. New episodes every Tuesday.

2026 Texas Tribune

