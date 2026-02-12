Texas Court of Criminal Appeals primaries: Who is running and what to know

Editor’s note: To help readers learn more about primary candidates, The Texas Tribune is sharing background information on top candidates. In particularly crowded races, we focused on candidates with political experience or demonstrably competitive campaigns, using benchmarks such as fundraising, endorsements and online presence. For a full list of candidates, view our primary ballot page. For more information on the primaries and the voting process, check out our guides and news coverage here.

About this seat: The Court of Criminal Appeals is the state’s highest court for criminal cases. Besides appeals from lower courts, it also hears death penalty appeals directly from trial courts. In addition, it reviews habeas corpus petitions from anyone convicted of a state felony who wants to challenge the legality of their detention. The court includes one presiding judge and eight other judges, who are all elected statewide for six-year terms.

What’s at stake: The Court of Criminal Appeals gets most of its attention for decisions on high-profile death penalty cases, including most recently blocking Robert Roberson’s execution and moving his case back to trial court. The court also has been in the spotlight in recent years over its rulings that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office can’t unilaterally prosecute election cases, which prompted Paxton to wage a successful campaign in 2024 to oust three Republican judges who disagreed with him. The court then decided early last year to rehear an election wrongdoing case that it had previously thrown out. Overall, the nine-person panel has long been dominated by Republicans and there are currently no Democratic judges. This year, three seats are up for grabs. Only the Republican primaries for Place 3 and Place 9 have more than one candidate.

Place 3

Campaign photo Campaign site Alison Fox Republican 💰 Campaign finance: $20,485 cash on hand 💰 Major donors this cycle: Patty Fox, retired – $61,557.76, including in-kind donations

Susan Dahlberg, not employed – $10,000

The Reelect David Newell for Judge Campaign, affiliated with CCA Place 9 Judge David Newell but he is not running for reelection – $4,000.

Experience:

Staff attorney at the Courts of Criminal Appeals, including previous role in the court’s writs of habeas corpus division

Former director of the conviction integrity unit in Bexar County District Attorney’s Office

Former prosecutor in the Bexar County District Attorney’s office

Former criminal appeals attorney in private practice

Political Ideology:

Fox is a Republican who says she’s running to defend the Constitution and protect the rule of law. An active member of the Catholic Church, she also says that “faith and justice go hand in hand — that our legal system is strongest when it reflects the moral truths rooted in Scripture.”

Endorsements:

Mark Lee Dickson, anti-abortion activist

Texas Right to Life PAC

Dallas Morning News Editorial Board and Houston Chronicle Editorial Board

In the news:

Campaign photo Campaign site Lesli Fitzpatrick Republican 💰 Campaign finance: $6,578 cash on hand 💰 Major donors this cycle: James Fitzpatrick, engineer – $6,369.34, including in-kind donations

Lavonne Frazier, retired – $1,860, including in-kind donation

Sue Devillez, retired – $1,750 in in-kind donations

Experience:

Director of special litigation for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Office of General Counsel

Former staff attorney for the Texas State Senate in the Office of Engrossing and Enrolling

Former staff attorney of the Texas General Land Office

Worked as both criminal prosecutor and defense attorney

Ran for the Texas Third District Court of Appeals, Place 4 in 2022, but lost in the general election.

Had an unsuccessful run in the Republican primary for Williamson County Court-at-Law No. 2 judge in 2016.

Political Ideology:

Fitzpatrick is a Republican who says she has a conservative judicial philosophy and rejects judicial activism, adding that “courts should not expand or invent rights beyond those clearly established in the Constitution or statute.”

Endorsements:

Campaign photo Campaign site Thomas Smith Republican 💰 Campaign finance: $8,244 cash on hand 💰 Major donors this cycle: David Gabbay, real estate – $5,000

Maya Gabbay, real estate – $5,000

Kenneth Clark, banking – $5,000

Experience:

Assistant attorney general in the Texas Attorney General’s Office

Former counsel for Ken Paxton when he was a state senator

Former counsel in private practice

Political Ideology:

Smith is a Republican who says he’s running to keep “women and children safe in an increasingly dangerous culture.” He has also strongly touted his work with Attorney General Ken Paxton and the state Legislature, including on issues such as human trafficking and sanctuary city ban.

Endorsements:

State Sen. Angela Paxton and several other Republican state lawmakers

Republican Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare

True Texas Project

Campaign photo Campaign site Brent Coffee Republican 💰 Campaign finance: $608 cash on hand 💰 Major donors this cycle: Karan Clark, retired – $5,000

Kenda Coffee, retired – $2,000

Sam Coffee, retired – $2,000

Experience:

Assistant attorney general in the Texas Attorney General’s Office

Former prosecutor in the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office

Former criminal defense attorney in private practice

Political Ideology:

Coffee attended the Ave Maria School of Law, which embraces a conservative Catholic orientation. He also says his approach to the legal system is influenced by conservative jurists like former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

Campaign photo Campaign site Okey Anyiam Democrat 💰 Campaign finance: No cash on hand 💰 Major donors this cycle: Brandy Voss, attorney – $131

Experience:

Criminal defense attorney in private practice

Political Ideology:

Anyiam is a Democrat who says he wants to “uphold the law without legislating from the bench, and apply the legislative intent unless it’s ambiguous.” He is married to Judge Chika Anyiam, who currently presides over Criminal District Court No. 7 in Dallas County and unsuccessfully ran as a Democrat for a seat on the Court of Criminal Appeals in 2024.

Endorsements:

Liberal Austin Democrats

Austin Young Democrats

State Tejano Democrats

Place 4

Campaign photo Campaign site Kevin Yeary Republican, incumbent 💰 Campaign finance: $2,444 cash on hand 💰 Major donors this cycle: Scott Retzloff, real estate and tax – $2,500

Butler Snow LLP, wide-ranging law firm – $1,000

Ruth Chambers, retired – $1,000

Experience:

Serves on the Court of Criminal Appeals for more than a decade, after being first elected in 2014.

Former appellate prosecutor for Dallas, Harris and Bexar counties

Former defense attorney in private practice

Former law clerk to a Texas Court of Criminal Appeal judge

Political Ideology:

Yeary is a Republican who says judges should avoid policy-making from the bench. He was the only judge out of the nine-person panel to vote against the 2021 ruling that says the Texas attorney general’s office can’t unilaterally prosecute election cases. He was also one of three judges to disagree with the court’s decision to block Robert Roberson’s execution based on the exoneration in another shaken baby case.

Endorsements:

Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Alliance for Life PAC

Various members of the State Republican Executive Committee

In the news:

Campaign photo Campaign site Audra Riley Democrat 💰 Campaign finance: $478 cash on hand 💰 Major donors this cycle: None reported

Experience:

Currently presides over Criminal District Court No. 3 in Dallas County, after first being elected to the judge role in 2020.

Former prosecutor in the Dallas County district attorney’s office

Former criminal defense attorney in private practice

Political Ideology:

Riley is running as a Democrat. When she ran for reelection to the Criminal District Court No. 3’s judge role in 2024, she said she wanted to continue bringing “justice, integrity, and a strong work ethic to the bench.”

Endorsements:

Liberal Austin Democrats

Austin Young Democrats

State Tejano Democrats

In the news:

Place 9

Campaign photo Campaign site John Messinger Republican 💰 Campaign finance: $6,472 cash on hand 💰 Major donors this cycle: Steve Ledwell, equipment manufacturer – $5,000

Giselle Horton, retired – $1,041

Elyn Savage, executive assistant – $1,000

Experience:

Assistant state prosecuting attorney, representing the state in front of the Court of Criminal Appeals and immediate appellate courts

Worked in the McLennan County District Attorney’s office, handling direct appeals, protective orders and other civil matters

Ran for the Texas Third District Court of Appeals, Place 2 in 2024, but narrowly lost in the general election

Political Ideology:

Messinger is a Republican who says improvement to the justice system “doesn’t come from judges doing whatever they think is right in their own eyes” but from “enforcing the laws as written to find out what works and what doesn’t.” He also criticizes the Court of Criminal Appeals for issuing rulings that “ignore or conflict” with its own decisions and/or applicable law, as well as the average length it takes for the panel to review a lower court’s decision.

Endorsements:

True Texas Project

Young Conservatives of Texas

Various members of the State Republican Executive Committee

Campaign photo Campaign site Jennifer Balido Republican 💰 Campaign finance: $24,696 cash on hand 💰 Major donors this cycle: Mark Gilbert, attorney – $5,000

Brent Goudarzi, attorney – $5,000

Shelly Folks, court reporter service – $5,000

Experience:

Currently presides over Criminal District Court No. 1 in Dallas County, after Gov. Greg Abbott appointed her to fill the vacant seat last year

Former chief of the appellate division in the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office

Former public criminal defense attorney

Former Gov. Rick Perry appointed Balido as judge in 203rd District Court in Dallas County in 2009 to fill a vacant seat, but she narrowly lost the election for a full term the following year

Perry also appointed her as judge in the 291st District Court in Dallas County in 2013, but she lost the 2014 general election for a full term

Political Ideology:

Balido is a Republican who says she’s running to “ensure Texans have a judge with proven courtroom experience that can always ensure justice is fairly served” and with “unwavering respect for the Constitution.”

Endorsements:

Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Municipal Police Association and several other law enforcement groups

Dallas Morning News Editorial Board and Houston Chronicle Editorial Board

In the news:

Campaign photo Campaign site Holly Taylor Democrat 💰 Campaign finance: $11,584 cash on hand 💰 Major donors this cycle: Francis Adair, retired – $5,000

Randall Sarosdy, attorney – $2,500

Sharon Taylor, not employed – $2,500

Experience:

Criminal and civil appeals attorney in private practice

Former director of the division of public integrity and complex crimes for the Travis County District Attorney’s office

Former rules attorney for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

Ran for the Court of Criminal Appeals’ presiding judge role in 2024, but lost in the general election

Political Ideology:

Taylor is a Democrat who says she will “bring an independent voice” to the Court of Criminal Appeals. She also says she’s “passionate about upholding the Constitution and the Rule of Law, and treating everyone with dignity and humanity.”

In the news:

Endorsements:

Texas AFL-CIO

State Tejano Democrats

Liberal Austin Democrats and several other local or young Democrat groups

Disclosure: Texas General Land Office has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.